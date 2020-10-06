David Beckham forbids Victoria from using her phone

David Beckham now no longer allows his wife Victoria Beckham to use the cell phone at night. Find out why!

David and Victoria Beckham have taken their incredible marriage to the next level. The couple, who were married 21 years ago, recently enjoyed a week-long spa break together in Germany to focus on rekindling their spark, without the kids.

David, 45, was such a fan of their rare journey together that he is said to have now banned the phone at home so they can reconnect during the nights.

He wants to enjoy some time away from technology so that he and his wife, 46, can talk and show more affection for each other, just as they did on their break.

Speaking about their trip, a source told Heat: “Sometimes she feels like Vic always has her phone in hand, so she told him she wants device-free nights at home. She thinks the whole family will benefit.”

Victoria and David Beckham rekindle their love

Posh and Becks, who share their children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, traded their family home for a luxurious stay at the Villa Stephanie health shelter in Baden Baden in an attempt to focus on reconnecting.

The former Spice Girl has always dreamed of having a solo spa getaway with her husband after just over two decades of marriage, and she finally got her wish.

Posh, who has stayed at the seven-star retreat several times before, joked that it was her “ultimate fantasy.”

It appears that his £ 20,000 per person hotel break has worked in Vic’s favor. The source added: “They have already committed to doing it twice a year. David is a total converter and he really enjoyed the time away.”

Their getaway turned out to be a total boost to the marriage, as they spent quality time together away from children and work for the first time in years.

The couple are said to have ditched their phones and went for a walk at dawn, as well as spending a lot of time relaxing together. Do you think this method helps David and Victoria’s marriage? Would you do this with your partner to keep the relationship alive?



