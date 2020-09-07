David and Victoria Beckham test positive for COVID-19

David and Victoria Beckham attended various events in Los Angeles related to the promotion of the former soccer player’s new team in MLS, and there they contracted COVID-19.

David and Victoria Beckham tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, after partying in Los Angeles, according to statements from staff and people close to the couple.

In addition, sources indicate that several family members and members of the Beckhams’ staff contracted symptoms of the deadly virus, which was described by a source close to the couple as an “absolute nightmare scenario.”

According to the report of the portal The Sun, Victoria and the rest of the family met with David in the United States during a trip that the former soccer player made in relation to his soccer club Inter Miami, where they attended a couple of events of gala.

“They attended a couple of fancy networking events as David had promotional duties, and they were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries,” the source detailed. “Then they flew back to London, and were taken straight to their Cotswolds mansion.”

The Beckhams panicked after contracting COVID-19

The source says the family celebrated Brooklyn’s 21st with a lavish party shortly before another trip back to the United States. At this lavish party, the Beckhams had guests such as Stormzy and Emma Bunton mingle with the famous family.

The first to experience symptoms of the disease was David, followed by Victoria and several members of her security staff, which spread panic for her.

“David began to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and fever. At the same time, several members of her team, including drivers, bodyguards and assistants, became ill, a couple of them very seriously.

The former Spice Girl is said to have been terrified that his family was ‘super spreader’ and did his best to minimize his risk despite being ill.

“Victoria really panicked and had the entire family rigidly quarantined for more than two weeks,” the source said.



