Dave Rowntree from Blur shared a dark video for the new single “Devil’s Island”

“The idea of Radio Songs is for me to turn the knob,” drummer Blur previously said about the recording. “It looks like you have a radio tuned to some kind of interference, and you spin the disc, and a song comes out of it. And then you turn the knob again, and the song dissolves into static again.”

Rowntree started working on solo material about four years ago, composing songs in his home studio for himself in between “day jobs” as a composer. “In my free time, I started writing songs, meeting other people and collaborating with them, coming up with ideas,” he previously told NME. “We did it with Blur, and I really missed that part of being a musician.

“I was just messing around, I had ideas and things, and then, of course, quarantine happened. I suddenly found that I have a lot of free time. I was talking to my producer friend Leo, and we were both locked in our studios, so we decided to work on these songs together.”

The Blur drummer will also play three major shows, including one at London’s Omeara in the coming weeks. Tickets are available here.

Fans who also pre-order Radio Songs through Rough Trade will have access to a special show on release day at their East London store. You can pre-order it here.

