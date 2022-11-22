Dave Rowntree From Blur Has Shared a New Bollywood-Inspired Solo Single, “Tape Measure”.

Dave Rowntree has shared his new solo single “Tape Measure” — you can listen to it below.

The song will be included in the drummer’s debut solo album Blur Radio Songs, which is due to be released on January 23, 2023 on the Cooking Vinyl label.

Inspired by Bollywood soundtracks, the buggy and rhythmic “Tape Measure” talks about “anxiety — an unpleasant feeling of inner turmoil and fear,” Rowntree said in a statement.

“In fact, we are herd animals whose main defensive tactic is to run away and hide,” he continued. “We don’t have sharp claws or teeth to fight with. Therefore, we are too sensitive to danger.

“We see figures in shadows, faces on fire. Disaster always lurks on the gray edges of our consciousness. On the other hand, if the zombie apocalypse comes, we, alarmed people, will already be hiding, leaving all of you, smug norms, to eat your brains.”

Tune in here:

Produced by Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Wild Beasts, Ghostpoet), the upcoming “Radio Songs” is also announced with tracks “Devil’s Island”, “HK” and “London Bridge”.

Speaking about the project, Rowntree explained: “The idea of “Radio Songs” is that I scroll the dial.

“It looks like you have a radio tuned to some kind of interference, and you spin the disc, and a song comes out of it. And then you turn the knob again, and the song dissolves into static again.”

The drummer recently played a headlining show at London’s Omeara.

Next summer Rowntree will reunite with Blur for a series of grand comebacks. The brit-pop icons will perform two nights at Wembley Stadium in London (July 8 and 9) and at Malahide Castle in Dublin (June 24).

In addition, the band is going to perform at the Beauregard Festival in Normandy, France, on July 6.

In a recent interview, drummer Rowntree described the upcoming comeback as “a wish list dream.”

“We are a band that has done almost everything possible… what an iconic place, what an iconic place [Wembley]. It’s just incredibly interesting,” he said.

Meanwhile, bassist Alex James hinted at the possibility of new music from Blur. Their eighth and final studio album, The Magic Whip, was released in 2015.