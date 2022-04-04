Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl performed at a Pre-Grammy Party after Taylor Hawkins’ death

Talent is inherited. Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet Grohl, sang a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Help Me” at a pre-Grammy party last weekend.

Violet, 15, arrived at the MusiCares “Person of the Year” event on Saturday, April 2, in an all-black ensemble coordinated with her mother, Jordyn Blum, and her younger sister Harper, 12. The teenager often performed with Foo. The Fighters frontman, 53, has been around for many years, including at Lollapalooza in August 2021. At the time, Dave described his eldest daughter as “the coolest person I know in my life.”

The former Nirvana drummer was not present on Saturday after the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Texas native was confirmed dead at the age of 50 on March 25 by members of his band. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter at the time. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will forever remain with all of us. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins, who is survived by his wife Alison Hawkins and children Oliver, Annabelle and Everly, was on tour with the Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia when he allegedly suffered from chest pain. Despite the fact that an ambulance was sent to the scene, musician Taylor Hawkins and Coattail Riders did not respond and was pronounced dead.

Two days after his untimely death, Colombian authorities said in a statement that a preliminary toxicology test showed the presence of 10 different substances in Hawkins’ body, including marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. The investigation is still ongoing.

After Hawkins’ death, the Foo Fighters canceled several scheduled performances, including one at the Grammy Awards in 2022.

“It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming concerts in light of the stunning loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement released via their official Twitter account on March 29. We regret and share the disappointment that we will not see each other as planned. Instead, let’s use this time to mourn her, draw our loved ones to us and appreciate all the music and memories we have created together.”

Foo Fighters were nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2022: “Best Rock Performance”, “Best Rock Song” and “Best Rock Album”. They won in all three nominations.