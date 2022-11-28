Dave Grohl Dances and Hangs Out With Post Malone at a Show in Los Angeles

Dave Grohl was pictured dancing and hanging out with Post Malone at the latter’s recent concert in Los Angeles – see what happened below.

The couple recently became friends, and in 2020, Grohl praised Posti in a live broadcast of “Post Malone x Nirvana Trinity,” in which the rapper performed a 75-minute set of Nirvana covers. “It’s a great honor for me,” said the former drummer of the band.

Post Malone played a show at the arena Crypto.com in Los Angeles on November 16, and now there’s footage of Grohl backstage with Post Malone, with others in attendance, including Orville Peck and Frank Ayero from My Chemical Romance.

In addition to the photos of them together, there were also published shots of Grohl dancing during the show and singing along.

See the frames and photos below.

Discussing Post Malone’s “Nirvana” set, Grohl added, “They were killing him. So I looked at a bunch of things. I’m like, “That was really cool.” I don’t often see other people performing Nirvana songs, and he didn’t seem to mind it at all, and it sounded great.…

“Even the diehard Nirvana people I know said, ‘Dude, he’s killing right now.’

After the broadcast, it also emerged that Posti had asked Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late Kurt Cobain, for permission to perform the songs.

Taking place in support of the United Nations COVID-19 Foundation for the World Health Organization (WHO), the rapper/rocker performed a set of 15 songs in honor of grunge icons.

Among the songs he covered were versions of “Lounge Act”, “On A Plain” and “Heart-Shaped Box”. The post, joined by Travis Barker on drums, Brian Lee on bass and Nick Mack on guitar, also paid tribute to the band’s late frontman by wearing a floral dress throughout the set.