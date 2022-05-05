Dave Chappelle ‘Refuses’ to Let ‘Disturbing’ Attack Detract from His ‘record-breaking’ Performance

Dave Chappelle doesn’t let the grip knock him down, speaking emotionally. The comedian spoke through his representative about how he is rising above the heartbreaking incident when a man attacked him on stage during a recent show.

The actor’s representative also adds that the 48-year-old graduate of Chapel’s Show adhered to the saying: “The show must go on.”

“As unfortunate and disturbing as this incident was, Chappelle continued the show,” his rep continues, praising Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock for “helping to calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the latter and invited musical guests to perform.” evening.” (The 57-year-old Rock even joked about the 2022 Oscar incident when Will Smith hit him on stage.)

It was a historic evening for Chappelle, who, according to his representative, set “record sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl,” adding that the performer now shares “the loudest show among all comedians” in the famous Los Angeles. the venue.

On Wednesday, we confirmed that authorities had identified the man as Isaiah Lee, a 23-year-old spectator. According to multiple reports, he was arrested and later charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $30,000 bail, authorities told us on Tuesday.

For his part, Chappelle is “fully cooperating with an active police investigation,” his representative told us.

The “A Star Is Born” actor recently came under criticism himself because of comments he made about the trans community in his 2021 Netflix special. His jokes in The Closer, which many considered transphobic, caused such a negative reaction that some employees of the streaming service staged a strike in retaliation.

In October 2021, Chappelle addressed the outrage during the screening of another of his projects. “If that’s what cancellation is like, I like it,” he said in response to the applause he received at the premiere, which also took place at the Hollywood Bowl.

While Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos initially shared his support for the controversial comedian after the backlash, he later explained that he “screwed up” even though his position on Chappelle’s comedy “hasn’t changed.”