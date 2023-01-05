Hollywood and WWE have come a long way. When it comes to an ensemble of well-built and beautiful people, WWE is at the top of the charts. While most wrestlers are engaged in wrestling, some of them have also tried their luck in acting. Over the years, we have witnessed how some very popular wrestlers have become actors in Hollywood. And one of them is Dave Bautista.

The list of iconic Hollywood action stars will be incomplete without Dave Bautista. Despite the fact that Bautista is a famous actor, many of us first learned about him thanks to WWE. And the highest-paid actor in the world, Dwayne Johnson, joined him in the list of WWE stars who became actors. Johnson is among the best actors in Hollywood, and many people look up to him. However, Bautista did not like that he was compared to the star of Jumanji.

Dave Batista distances himself from comparison with Dwayne Johnson

As we all know, Dwayne Johnson was one of the first WWE wrestlers to achieve incredible success and popularity in Hollywood. And, naturally, people started comparing other actors who became wrestlers, such as Dave Bautista, with Johnson. Although the two also share a similar physical structure, it seems that Bautista is adamant that he doesn’t want to be compared to a Rock.

Recently, in an interview with GQ, Bautista revealed how he always wanted to focus on becoming a better actor in his own right. In addition, the Spectre actor continued: “I never wanted to be the next Rock. I just want to be a damn good actor. Dear actor.” However, this isn’t the first time Batista has compared different WWE stars turned actors.

Earlier, the “My Spy” actor even rejected a fan’s request to see him in a project with Johnson and John Cena. Responding to a fan’s suggestion to see the trio in the film, Batista replied: “No, I’m fine!!”.

While Bautista commented on the actions of the actor from “Red Notice” several times, Johnson never reacted to the same. Recently, actor Stuber has several projects planned for the coming years, including “Dune: Part Two”.

