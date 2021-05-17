Dave Bautista turned down Fast and Furious to star in Gears of War

Dave Bautista: In an interview with Collider, Dave Bautista, star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Army of the Dead, revealed that he has denied an invitation to participate in the new Fast and Furious film to try to participate in the adaptation of Gears of War, apparently already in production by Universal Pictures .

While arguing with Warner Bros. agents. about future roles in films, Bautista ended up concisely refuting the proposal to act in Fast and Furious, stating that he was not interested in the franchise, but in talking about Marcus Fenix, the badass protagonist of Gears of War. According to the actor, his The suggestion was not made as a form of offense or disrespect, but to point out characters in whom he saw a greater potential for interpretation.

“It is not my intention to offend anyone. I’m not putting anything down, I’m just saying that [Gears] is a lot more interesting to me. I don’t want to pretend that I’m really interested in something I’m not, when there’s something I’m really excited about and that you have control over, “said Bautista.” Would you consider me for that? I don’t think there’s any harm in that. I’m not trying to step on anyone’s feet, I’m just saying that this is what I love and I’m seriously in love with it. ‘I can do a good job for you.’ ”

The actor never denied being a fan of Gears of War, and has already stamped promotional campaigns for the brand, including to announce his unprecedented participation in the multiplayer of Gears 5. Now, Bautista again warms up again the possibilities of starring in a film, which has not received news since 2007, when the first rumors about its production appeared.

