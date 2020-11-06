Dauntless will be playable at the launch of PS5

Dauntless, the free monster hunting game from Phoenix Labs will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S as soon as each console is released. The developer also plans to include cross-platform gameplay, which allows console players of different generations to defeat monsters together.
The launch of the game on the new consoles coincides with the upcoming arrival of a large update package in December, which will bring significant changes to the game, improving hunts and making them more lasting. Jesse Houston, CEO and co-founder of the studio commented that the Reforged patch will “change the way [players] hunt in the Broken Isles”.
The novelties in the progression and hunting system will be important for the arrival of the new generation, with the idea of uniting players from two generations in an improved gameplay for 6 platforms. Other new features from Dauntless Reforged include:
- New Hunting Type: Hunting Field;
- 17 Reworked Islands for Hunting Fields;
- 1 Brand New Island for Hunting Fields;
- Gliders;
- Island Events;
- Slayer Path Progress System;
- XP Level and Prestige Reformulation;
- Equipment Level Reformulation.
So, what did you think? Will you enjoy the game in the new generation? Tell us in the comments section!