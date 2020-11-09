Daughters Jade and Joy on All Saints’ Day

Jade and Joy, Laeticia Hallyday’s daughters, spent a few days in the Gers for the All Saints holidays to recharge their batteries.

Laeticia Hallyday drove Jade and Joy to the Gers for the All Saints holidays. The young girls were able to take advantage of the calm and nature to rest.

After Saint-Barth, Los Angeles and Paris, Laeticia Hallyday has taken up residence in Lectoure for a few days. She dropped off her daughters there for the All Saints holidays!

This allowed her to go on a romantic getaway with Jalil Lespert, her darling! The beautiful brunette and her lover have chosen Rome for this romantic getaway.

In the meantime, Jade and Joy celebrated Halloween in the Gers! In fact, the eldest was not unanimous on Instagram …

Indeed, many Internet users have judged the costume of the pretty brunette much too sexy for her age … She has therefore received a lot of criticism …

However, Laeticia Hallyday’s daughter has mastered this kind of situation since her early childhood… Indeed, when you have such a well-known family, you know how to deal with haters.

So, she decided not to answer!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY’S DAUGHTERS, JADE AND JOY, HAVE HAPPENED IN GERS!

Despite the reviews, Jade seems to have had a great time at Lectoure! Indeed, she shared some pictures and in particular one with her godfather, Jean Reno!

The girl had posted a photo while being on her knees. She took the opportunity to make him a very nice statement!

Thus, Laeticia Hallyday’s child wrote in English: “I am so grateful to have a godfather like you, I love you. It was a wonderful day with you. ”

However, the beautiful brunette deleted this post … Maybe she found it too personal?

Anyway, Jade and Joy loved their vacation in the Gers! You just have to see the Instagram of the eldest daughter of Laeticia Hallyday and Johnny!



