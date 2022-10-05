Daughter Ava turned 25: Heather Locklear is proud!

Heather Locklear (61) must have shed a tear! In recent years, the American actress has not always been easy. Due to alcohol consumption, the blonde appeared in court several times. In 2019, she finally went into withdrawal — her daughter Ava (25) was a great support in these difficult times! Beloved Heather is celebrating her 25th birthday!

The former Melrose Place actress told her fans about this special day via Instagram. For example, Heather proudly shared a picture of the birthday girl posing dressed up in front of the big number “25”. “Happy birthday to the most wonderful person I know, I love you to the moon and back,” the 61-year-old wrote.

Ava celebrated her honor day with a big party in the presence of her family and friends. She thanked her mom for the loving words in the comments column and added a pink heart: “I love you, Mom, thank you so much.”