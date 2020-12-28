Dating Sunday: Tinder anuncia o ‘Super Bowl’ do date

Celebrating the first Sunday of the year, the hottest moment in the app, Tinder announced Dating Sunday for January 3, 2021. According to the company, the event is “ideal for those who want to start the year by connecting”.

“Everything indicates that the great moment of Dating Sunday in Brazil will be at night, between 9 pm and 10 pm, time when people must log in or download our application”, indicates the company. “It is no secret that 2020 was a difficult year for everyone and most are eager to close this chapter (or special edition) that was these last 12 months and save them for later and, who knows, one day, tell them to but a new year is coming, and 2021 is all about starting from scratch in many areas of life, which includes all kinds of connections “, he adds.

Considered the “Super Bowl of the date”, Dating Sunday marks the beginning of the Xavecos in 2021. Tinder also says that, since the platform was created, the number of matches has been seven times the size of the population worldwide, having downloaded more than 400 million times in 190 different countries.

New normal

Some other curiosities about Tinder have been revealed. For example, at the end of September 2020, messages using the interactive adventure Swipe Night were double digits above the end of February.

“People have never stopped connecting or wanting to meet new people, and they continue to do so in creative and virtual ways”, declares the platform, regarding the new habits generated by the pandemic.

In addition, 57% of young people aged 18 to 25 want to show themselves authentic in the app, and the app’s people are still giving advice to those who want to start 2021 with everything: “The best way to show others is to combine or not with you is to work a little on that biography that you haven’t updated since you created your account. “



