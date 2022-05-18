Dating stories of the actors of the TV series “Very strange things”: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and others

In search of Love beyond Upside Down! The cast of “Very Strange Things” has grown closer (and much bigger) since the show premiered on Netflix in 2016. Many of the show’s stars were romantically linked together on screen, but not necessarily all of them ended up together.

The respective characters of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfard, Eleven and Mike, came together in the third season. Rumors soon began to circulate about whether Brown and Wolfhard were more than just friends in the real world, but neither of them publicly commented on the status of their relationship. . However, Noah Schnapp (who was rumored to be involved with Brown) added fuel to the fire by mentioning his colleagues in the comments to an Instagram meme that read: “Tag two people who want to sleep with each other to make it awkward.”.

Brown’s personal life has been a hot topic on social media ever since she became a star on the Netflix series. When the Emmy nominee appeared on the Guilty Feminist podcast in April 2022, she revealed how her image on the internet had changed since she turned 18 two months earlier.

“Any 18-year-old has to deal with being an adult, having relationships and friendships, liking and trying to fit in,” she shared at the time. “It’s just a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself doing it. The only difference is, obviously, I’m doing it in front of the public, so it can be very overwhelming.”

Brown is not the only star of the TV series “Very Strange Things” who has been the subject of relationship rumors. Sadie Sink’s personal life also made headlines, as she attracted attention with her role in Taylor Swift’s short film “All Too Well,” which premiered in November 2021. At the time, the actress was photographed with Patrick Alioun, the younger brother of Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alvin.

Back in Hawkins, Indiana, Sink shared her first kiss with co-star Caleb McLaughlin. Their characters — Max and Lucas, respectively — took a break from hunting demogorgons to attend a school snowball dance and experience a romantic moment in the finale of the second season.

“There were a bunch of people around me and, like, extras, and everyone was just watching,” McLaughlin told Teen Vogue in March 2022. — And they seemed to have music on, and everyone was waiting for it to happen. Many children say: “Oh, you’re going to kiss her!” And I’m like, “Bro, stop. We are acting.” You’re doing it more than it should actually be.”

Although their characters didn’t talk to each other, Sink and McLaughlin eventually became just good friends. But that doesn’t mean sparks didn’t fly on set for others, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who play on-screen couple Nancy Wheeler and Will Byers, sparked rumors in 2016 and confirmed their relationship more than a year later.

“He’s fine, I think. He doesn’t spoil our scenes too much!” she joked. The couple is still together, but keeps the details of their relationship a secret.

Along with new novels, Upside Down united two former childhood lovers on the screen. In 2018, Winona Ryder revealed during a PaleyFest panel that she was in love with her co-star and love interest Sean Estin.

Scroll down to see who the Netflix stars are currently dating:

Millie Bobby Brown

Brown made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, at the BAFTA 2022 Film Awards ceremony in March 2022. Two months later, Bongiovi accompanied Brown to the premiere of season 4 of “Very Strange Things”. Brown has previously been linked to YouTuber Jacob Sartorius, David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham and professional rugby player Joseph Robinson.

Finn Wolfard

In June 2021, the musician confirmed his romance with actress Elsie Richter, sharing in an already deleted post on Instagram. Wolfhard told The Washington Post in November 2021 that fans were blackmailing him to confirm his relationship with Richter.

Sadie Sink

Although her outing with Patrick Alvin blew up the internet in September 2021, Sink doesn’t seem to be married. The Texas native has largely kept the details of her personal life a secret.

Noah Schnapp

Schnapp also kept his personal life relatively secret and does not seem to be married. Although he did not share the details of his current relationship, Schnapp has talked many times about his not-so-secret crush on Zendaya. He recalled how he first met the Euphoria actress in March 2020, telling Jimmy Fallon that she smelled great.

Geiten Matarazzo

Matarazzo and his girlfriend Lizzie Yu have been together since March 2018. Four years later, Matarazzo posted a photo of Yu on Instagram in honor of their anniversary. In September 2018, Matarazzo told us exclusively about how much he and his family adore her, noting: “She’s gorgeous… My brother and my sister get along great with her.”

Caleb McLaughlin

McLaughlin doesn’t seem to be married and keeps his dating history a secret.