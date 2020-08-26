Dates for payment of emergency assistance announced

Another batch of emergency aid will begin to be released to the Brazilian population from the end of August and the Ministry of Citizenship released today, the 26th, the official calendar for the release of the amounts referring to installments from one to five, in addition to of the benefits that were reevaluated during that month.

According to the publication in the Official Gazette, the aid will initially be released through social digital savings. Thus, beneficiaries will only be able to use the amounts for bill payments, payment slips and for purchases made with a virtual debit card. After that, at a later date, the amounts will be released for transfers.

The decree also explains that if the citizen provided the data of a bank account at the time of registration, the remaining amounts in the digital social savings will be automatically transferred to the chosen bank after the transfer is released.

The new calendar released by the Ministry of Citizenship will benefit workers who have registered with the postal agencies between June 8 and July 2; who have responded to requests between the 3rd of July and the 16th of August, and have been considered eligible; or who have received the first installment in previous months, but have had their payment revalued in August 2020.

We remind you that the amounts referring to lot 5 started to be paid on July 22 and had the transfer release on the 25th of the same month.



