Dates for Microsoft Build 2021 have been announced

Microsoft has updated its events website and announced when it will hold the Microsoft Build 2021 event. The annual conference will be held between 25-27 May this year. The event will be held virtually like Microsoft’s other 2021 events.

On the website, “Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups and students learn together, connect and write code, share knowledge, and discover new ways to innovate for tomorrow while expanding their skills.” The statement is included.

Microsoft’s website dedicated to Build still contains content and information about Build 2020. This site has not yet been updated with Build 2021 information.

Microsoft Build 2020 event was also held remotely. Participation in the 48-hour event was free. All workshops and speeches were broadcast live. Build is primarily an event for developers, and Microsoft sees this event as an opportunity to announce the changes it plans to make to Windows, Office, Edge and other services. At last year’s conference, the company announced a variety of software products, including Fluid Framework, the PowerToys Run launcher, and Project Reunion.