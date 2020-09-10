Dates for CES 2021 have changed! Here is the decision

One of the events that could not be held due to the corona virus epidemic that affected the world was CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics fair. The fact that the epidemic is still uncontrollable has dropped hopes.

CES 2021 dates have changed; will be done in digital environment!

A new decision came for CES 2021, which was announced to be carried out digitally at the end of July; It was announced that the dates have changed.

CTA, hosting the fair, announced that it was decided to hold CES 2021 between 11 – 14 January 2021. The following statements were included in the official statement;

CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting participants, customers, thought leaders and media from all over the world. It will allow attendees to hear from technology innovators, see the latest technologies and latest product launches, and communicate with global brands and startups from around the world.



