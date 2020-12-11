Date of arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator to consoles

The expected signal is given for the beginning of the console era for Microsoft Flight Simulator. In the statement made by the software giant, it was stated that the game can be played on Xbox consoles as of the summer of 2021. The game will be included in Game Pass as soon as it launches on Xbox.

The use of the phrase “coming to all new Xbox’s” in Microsoft’s statement indicates that the game can only be played on Xbox Series X and S. In short, it seems out of the question for Xbox One, One X and One S owners to play the game for now.

This statement means that Microsoft Flight Simulator will be the first Xbox Game Studios game exclusively for next-generation consoles. The company has previously announced that it will offer expected games such as Halo Infinite to players on their old consoles.

Microsoft Flight Simulator can consume quite resources on PCs. For this reason, it can be said that it will not be practical to run the game on Xbox One, which is limited in hardware, and Microsoft made the right decision.



