Date Is Given For Facebook’s Crypto Currency

Social media giant Facebook can launch its own crypto money project in the first month of next year. According to the information reported by the Financial Times, Facebook plans to make this crypto money project called Libra ready for use in January 2021. The development of the project will continue in the coming months.

In the news published by the Financial Times today, more details about the long-awaited crypto currency to be released by Facebook were shared. Facebook-backed Libra will be launched as a stablecoin, as expected, according to statements by three people linked to the Libra project but whose names are not shared. Libra, which is expected to be pegged only to dollars, may meet users in January 2021.

Facebook’s crypto currency will be fixed to “what”?

Tether, the largest fixedcoin company, has fixed its cryptocurrency called USDT at 1: 1 with the dollar. Social media giant Facebook was planning to follow a different path in the crypto money project it developed, and fix this fixedcoin to several different fiat currencies.

According to the information provided by CoinDesk, the company abandoned this ambitious plan and decided to support the Libra project with only dollars. Facebook is thought to have changed its decision due to pressure from the US and European countries.

Will start to diversify in the following months

The Libra project, which is expected to be ready for use in January 2021, will be submitted to the approval of the financial regulator in Switzerland. If this legal process is completed without any problems, the Libra project will begin to diversify over time.

Facebook has not completely shelved the idea of ​​using fiat money other than dollars. Therefore, the company decided to launch the dollar-backed fixed coin in January; In doing so, it plans to continue developing the fixedcoin idea, backed by several different fiat currencies.

The Libra project, introduced by Facebook in the summer of last year, is currently being developed by 27 different partners. Among them are giants such as Uber, Spotify, Andreessen Horowitz.



