Date Google to Introduce Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

The date when technology giant Google will introduce Pixel 4a 5G and its flagship smartphone Pixel 5 appeared on the website of Vodafone Germany. Accordingly, both smartphones will be introduced on September 25.

US-based technology giant Google introduced the brand new smartphone Pixel 4a weeks ago. The phone, which has the promise of pure Android and a three-year software update promise, was caught on the radar of many people with a price tag of $ 349. However, the smartphone that Google plans to introduce recently was not limited to Pixel 4a.

Later this year, Google announced that it will introduce the Pixel 4a 5G-powered model Pixel 4a 5G and its flagship smartphone Pixel 5. However, the company did not post about when these phones will be introduced. Today, new information has emerged regarding the introduction date of phones.

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 launch date:

According to the information on the website of Vodafone’s German extension Vodafone Germany, Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be introduced on September 25. However, since the information is on the German-based website, it is not yet known whether the new smartphones will be introduced only in Germany on this date or will be introduced for the whole of Europe.

Although the promotion date of the devices is included in the website of Vodafone Germany, there are no features of the devices. However, we have been able to get some information about both smartphones so far. According to this information, both smartphones will have a drop-notched screen design.

According to the Google Pixel 4a 5G, the smartphone will be home to a flat screen of around 6.1 inches. The device will be no different from a standard smartphone with the dimensions of 153.9 mm x 74.0 mm x 8.6 mm. On the other hand, the flagship Google Pixel 5 will come with an OLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Google has not yet verified the information on Vodafone Germany’s website. So on September 25, we can expect Google not to do anything for the new Pixel smartphones. However, if the date is correct, we can say that Google will make a statement within 2 weeks.



