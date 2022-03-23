Date Given! This Country Bans The Use Of Cryptocurrencies As A Payment Tool

Thailand has issued rules that ban the use of digital assets in payments for goods and services from April 1, the market regulator said on Wednesday.

Thailand Bans The Use Of Cryptocurrencies As A Payment Tool

Thailand, a Southeast Asian country with a population of more than 69.8 million, stated that it will ban the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in the light of its newly published rules.

Thailand maintains its highly controversial relationship with the cryptocurrency industry by enforcing a ban on using such assets as a means of payment. The government warned that cryptocurrencies could threaten its financial system and economy.

The move was in line with previous discussions between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) about the need to regulate such activities by digital asset operators as it could affect the country’s financial stability and overall economy.

New Decision Entering into Force on April 1

Citing the local watchdog early on March 23, reports report that cryptocurrency exchanges and other companies in the industry should stop offering digital asset payment services from April 1.

The ban also prohibits them from promoting the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of payment for goods and services.

As noted above, the new rule will go into effect early next month. However, local businesses will have until the end to comply with the new regulations.

In addition, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has announced many times that it does not support cryptocurrencies as payments to date. He will give a briefing on regulatory guidelines for banks’ digital asset business later on Wednesday.

The regulator in Indonesia also warned financial firms not to offer and facilitate crypto payments amid an explosion in crypto usage.