Date given for Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi announced the “Mega Launch” event, which it will organize on March 29. This event, which we can translate as a “mega launch”, will be broadcast on all major social media platforms.

The company hasn’t said anything about which phones will be promoted, but based on recent rumors and leaks, we expect to see three phones: Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. It was on our pages on three phones with the news leaked from the gossip mill recently.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is expected to arrive as the first phone with Snapdragon 775G chipset. Triple camera on the back in the leaked photos; 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro units stand out. Then we also have some tips on Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. Expectations are centered on the fact that both will have a large 50MP resolution Samsung ISOCELL Bright GN2 sensor.

The 2021 #XiaomiMegaLaunch is coming soon! We can't wait to see you at our Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch on Monday, March 29th, at 19:30 (GMT+8). This is one launch you really better not miss! pic.twitter.com/Y6rA5Wrxyf — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 22, 2021

It is also expected to feature a periscope camera with 120x hybrid zoom on the flagship phone and a small screen on the back for better selfies. The main difference between Pro and Ultra will likely only be their charging capability. One will accommodate 66W and the other 120W fast charging support. However, we have to wait another week or so to know all the details about these three expected Android phones. Details will be in Technoblog as fast as always.