Date given for the HarmonyOS beta from Huawei!

Huawei has given a date for the HarmonyOS beta, its operating system. As you know, the conflict between the US administration and Huawei since last year ended in favor of the China-based technology giant. Unable to offer Google services in its new models, Huawei started working on its own operating system for this reason. It is quite ambitious for HarmonyOS, which it will offer for Huawei smartphones, which has been rolling up its sleeves to improve it for a while.

Date for the HarmonyOS beta

With a new statement, the first Huawei HarmonyOS beta for smartphones will be available to developers on December 18. Thus, the operation of the first demo units will take place until January or February. In addition to this news announced by Wang Chenglu, head of Huawei software department, it was also said that Huawei wanted to create an ecosystem.

Wanting to create a new ecosystem around Harmony OS, Huawei is working hard for this. Stating that they have progressed as they wish so far, Chenglu says that they will continue to implement their plans at full speed. Also, according to the first reports, it is said that the beta version will be released for users in the first quarter of 2021.

You know the new US president Joe Biden has been elected. Naturally, it is possible to have a softer attitude towards Huawei, but still, Huawei does not seem to stop offering HarmonyOS to users. In this case, we hear the approaching footsteps of a new era.



