Date For The First Apple Event of 2022, Will We See The iPhone SE 3?

Apple: March 8. Tuesday of next week. That is the day that Apple has chosen to celebrate a new event, the company’s first event in 2022. An invitation for us to “take a look at the performance” of its new products according to the slogan of the announcement.

Apple event date

Live streaming from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, the event will be held on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time, which will be 7 p.m. on the same day in Spain. As always we can follow it online, but what will it show? Is that nod to ‘performance’ in the slogan an indication that we will see devices with Apple Silicon processors? Will it be the occasion of the iPhone SE 3?

Among the new devices that Apple could show off, several analysts point to a new iPad Air, with a faster processor and 5G connectivity, and even a new Mac computer with the Apple Silicon processor. According to regulatory files from the Eurasian Economic Database, discovered by Consomac, Apple has three new Macs in the pipeline. All three models, filed under model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are listed as running macOS Monterey, but there is no information on their specifications.

The only thing that is known is that one of them is classified as a laptop, while the other two are unclassified, which means that they are probably desktop computers. According to conjectures, it could be a new MacBook Air, a new Mac mini and a new iMac