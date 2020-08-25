Date announced for Huawei Mate 40 and Kirin 9000

Chinese technology giant Huawei announced that it will hold a press conference at the IFA 2020 event in Berlin on September 3. It has not announced which products will be promoted, but it is certain that the Kirin 9000 processor will be introduced as well as the Huawei Mate 40 series phones.

Huawei Mate 40 and Kirin 9000 will be introduced on September 3rd!

Huawei’s new flagship processor was manufactured by TSMC with a 5 nm fabrication process. Using this as a trump card against Qualcomm and Apple, Huawei will likely have announced the world’s first 5 nm processor.

It is currently unknown what the Kirin 9000 SoC features and what performance advantage it provides compared to other flagship phones. With the release of the first phones to use this processor, the Mate 40 series, performance tests will begin to emerge.

As for the Mate 40 series; The company is expected to release a total of 3 phones with model numbers OCE-AN00, NOH-AN00 and NOP-AN00. It is stated that the Mate 40 has a 6.5 inch Full HD + resolution display, while the Pro model has a 6.78 inch screen.

Phones that come out of the box with the Android operating system do not have Google applications, but also have 5G support. We have previously announced that TSMC will stop processor production for Huawei due to the latest embargo imposed by the USA. The Taiwanese company will completely cease production of Kirin processors from September 15th.



