Dataminer finds Ghost of Tsushima and DualSense images on Netflix app

Ghost of Tsushima: Last Thursday (15), dataminer Steve Moser shared on his Twitter account a surprising discovery: images of a DualSense controller and Ghost of Tsushima were found hidden in the Netflix app, which could suggest some kind of partnership between the streaming platform with Sony in the near future.

Netflix confirmed the exec hires to the @verge. Who wants to see the games, current marketing/code name, and potential partner for $NFLX ’s gaming feature? https://t.co/ptwWepLreQ — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 15, 2021

Netflix’s interest in the gaming industry is no secret. She has already released games based on the Stranger Things IP, and her series based on titles like Castlevania, Resident Evil and The Witcher have been hugely successful with audiences.

So the chance to be able to offer PlayStation Now access on your app seems highly beneficial to both sides, attracting more users and allowing people without a console to access Sony’s service.

Also, Moser seems to have found more details about Netflix’s ‘N Game’ project, which has been underway for some time. “The gaming feature is currently called Shark, and it’s represented by this image in your iOS app: a shark fin,” Steve stated in the post.

