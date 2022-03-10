Data Out: Whales Are Liquidating GALA and These Altcoins!

The cryptocurrency market saw bulls take the stage again in March after a multi-month downtrend. As Bitcoin recaptures the $42 region, most major altcoins are trying to make up for the losses of recent months. In this summer, let’s take a look at the top-selling tokens by Ethereum whales in current market conditions, and hodled cryptocurrencies like GALA, FTT, and SHIB.

Ethereum whales sold these altcoins in the last 24 hours

You can find the list of tokens most bought by the 100 largest Ethereum whales in the last 24-hour period, which we conveyed as Somanews. The WhaleStats chart below shows the coins that whales have disposed of in the same process. According to the data, USDC, USDT and BUSD are the most traded tokens on March 9. Next up are FTT, the native token of the FTX exchange, and Fantom (FTM), which has been awash in recent days. To recall, Andre Cronje’s announcement of his departure from the crypto industry hit the FTM price in double digits.

The general view of the list with Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the last place is as follows.

USD Coin (USDC)

Tether (USDT)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Ethereum (ETH)

FTX Token (FTT)

Phantom (FTM)

Synthetix (SNX)

Polygon (MATIC)

TrueUSD (TUSD)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Whales hold GALA, FTT and SHIB

The chart below, provided by WhaleStats, shows which cryptocurrencies are owned by the top 1,000 Ethereum whales. FTX Token (FTT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the two fiercest contenders for the top spot on this list. At times, USDC and USDT can be the first most popular cryptocurrency among whale wallets. Metaverse-focused altcoin project MANA is another token preferred by whales for the long term.