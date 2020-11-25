Data On Bitcoin Exchanges Indicates An Increase In Price

Bitcoin (BTC) price has managed to exceed $ 19 thousand with the increase it has seen recently. BTC, which has come fairly close to its all-time high, may continue to see a rise according to this 7-day data. Let’s examine this data shared by Chainalysis.

According to Chainalysis data, the amount of Bitcoin flowing to stock markets has increased in the past week. Philip Gradwell, one of the company’s economists, shared some data streams on Twitter and showed that there are bullish signs for Bitcoin.

How is the amount of BTC entering the exchanges?

Philip Gradwell began his analysis by saying that the flow of Bitcoin to cryptocurrency exchanges in the past 7 days has been slightly above long-term averages despite the rise in price. According to Gradwell, this is an indication of the limited supply of Bitcoin available for purchase.

The chart taken from Chainalysis shows the average of Bitcoin flowing into crypto money exchanges in the last 7 days. In the 7-day bar on the right, the 7-day flow average of BTC is shown as 83,339 BTC. The expert then said:

“Bitcoin held in stock exchanges has increased in the last 7 days. Balances at the lower limit increased by 11.9 thousand BTC. This is not even 14% of daily BTC inflows to exchanges, but the trend trend seen in net exits from exchanges has reversed. ”

The chart shares the 7-day average of Bitcoin held in stock exchanges. According to the statement, the increase in BTC held in stock exchanges is an indication that market participants want to sell more than buy and they want to keep their assets in the stock exchange.

Trade intensity focused

Trade intensity (trade intensity) compares exchange entries and orders. Increasing trade intensity indicates that investors in the stock market tend to buy rather than sell. Philip Gradwell commented on this indicator for Bitcoin as follows:

“Trade intensity shows that the number of transactions seen by Bitcoin flowing to the stock markets is far above the long-term averages. Demand for BTC in stock exchanges appears to be higher than BTC supply on exchanges again. This can support the Bitcoin price.

A similar comment came from Alex Saunders.

Analyst Alex Saunders said on November 21 that the price must increase exponentially to meet the demand for Bitcoin. The analyst based his interpretation on the comparison of gold and Bitcoin. He stated that production doubled with the increase in demand for gold in bull markets, but that there was no such situation in Bitcoin and emphasized that an increase in BTC price was necessary.



