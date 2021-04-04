Data leak exposes 533 million Facebook users

This Saturday (3), the personal data of 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries were published free of charge in a hacker forum. Telephone numbers, full names, location, date of birth and e-mail are among the information disclosed.

A Facebook spokesman told Business Insider that the data is old and has already been passed on by the press in 2019, when a vulnerability was detected and fixed.

The data was tested by experts and proved to be legitimate, meaning that the information can still be used to carry out social engineering attacks or hacking attempts.

Facebook has been at the center of discussions related to mass leaks since Cambridge Analytica stole data from 80 million users in a violation of the social network’s terms of service to target political ads in the 2016 elections.