Data Coming: Whales Trade This Altcoin Most

According to WhaleStats data, Binance Smart Chain whales trade at most an altcoin project.

BSC whales trade popular altcoin DOGE

The top 1,000 whales investing in Binance Smart Chain-based cryptocurrencies (BSC) are currently trading much more Dogecoin (DOGE) than any other token, according to statistics provided by on-chain data platform WhaleStats. However, the most traded cryptocurrency remains Ethereum, with BTCB appearing as the token with the highest dollar equivalent in whales’ wallets.

Still, Dogecoin is not on the top 10 most bought crypto list. But BabyDoge, one of the DOGE clones, is second on this list. Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.14, with a 7.5% rise at the time of writing. Although it has started to recover after the market massacre in the past days, the coin is well below its all-time high. DOGE hit an all-time high of $0.73 on May 8, 2021. At the current price level, it falls as much as 80 percent below the record. Still, its one-year return is around 1.663 percent.

Last Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is cited as one of the biggest and most influential Dogecoin fans, urged McDonald’s to accept DOGE payments and tweeted that if the company starts accepting DOGE payments, it will eat a Happy Meal live. Meanwhile, Tesla started selling some of its products for Dogecoin only. Sales began in December last year.