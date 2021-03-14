Dashlane allows you to change your passwords with a click

Dashlane announced the arrival of its newest feature, “Password Changer” – something like “password changer”, in Portuguese. As the name suggests, the tool is able to change passwords for several sites with just one click, in a safe and reliable way.

The novelty, although it seems simple, can be a great help for users who are interested in changing their security combinations on a large number of sites. Its biggest advantage is the possibility to change passwords in an integrated and simple interface, thus being accessible to all types of Internet users.

Dashlane avoids, for example, the need to access each of these sites to start the password change process – saving valuable user time. However, it is important to note that certain domains and services require two-step authentication or captchas, which can interrupt the action of Password Changer.

With the recent emergence of new threats to digital security, private data management has become critical for the most concerned users. Fortunately, Password Changer is now available for all Dashlane platforms even in the testing phase, namely: browser extension, Android and iOS.

To access the new feature, simply register for the Dashlane beta testing program by clicking here. Although it is completely free for casual use, it is possible to subscribe to a monthly service fee to gain access to more advanced functions, with prices starting at US $ 3.33 per month, about R $ 18.50 in direct conversion.