Dash & Lily Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Dash & Lily: Netflix announced this Wednesday (07) that it will not renew the series Dash & Lily for a second season. Back in August, Shawn Levy, the series’ executive producer, had already said that production would likely be canceled.

“It’s just a reminder that sometimes we can do something really good, do our job the best we can and still not have control over the audience and the outcome with the audience,” he told Collider.

The Dash & Lily Story

The first season has eight episodes and follows Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis), two completely opposite people who talk through a notebook. While he doesn’t care much about the holiday season, she is passionate about the atmosphere that arises in many places.

The series is an adaptation of the eponymous book written by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn.