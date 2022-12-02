Darwin Nunez Suffers From a Broken Heart at The World Cup After The Drama in South Korea

Darwin Nunez and Uruguay were minutes away from reaching the 1/8 finals of the World Cup, but South Korea’s dramatic comeback broke hearts.

Uruguay entered the final game of Group H knowing that their victory and everything but South Korea’s victory would be enough to progress.

Diego Alonso’s team met Ghana in Al-Wakrah, and South Korea at the same time met Portugal, which has already qualified, in Ar-Rayyan.

And Uruguay seemed to be heading for a place in the last 16, with a quick double by Georgian de Arraskaeta in the first half giving them a commanding lead as Ghana struggled.

During the second half, Alonso took Nunez, De Arraskaeta and Luis Suarez off the field, which could have been a fatal decision by the coach.

South Korea and Portugal were ready to score 1-1, and Kim Yong Gwon cancelled out Ricardo Horta’s first shot only thanks to the heroism of Wolves striker Hwang Hee Chan in added time.

His goal in the 91st minute was quickly passed on to those in the stands elsewhere, and Suarez watched in tears from the bench, unable to help his country in what will almost certainly be his last World Cup.

Since Nunez had already left the field, players like Edinson Cavani and Maxi Gomez had to pursue the goal necessary to beat South Korea on goal difference.

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi made a series of stunning stops at a late stage when the game ended 2-0, which, given South Korea’s 2-1 victory, was not enough to ensure progress.

Nunez becomes the first Liverpool player to be eliminated from the World Cup under particularly cruel circumstances.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Ibrahima Konate (France), Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) have already finished, while Alisson and Fabinho (Brazil) are expected to book seats on Friday evening.