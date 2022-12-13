Darwin Nunez Is Back in The Liverpool Squad As The Reds Begin Their Second Week in Dubai

After a 10-day break following Uruguay’s departure from the World Cup, Darwin Nunez has reunited with the Liverpool squad as they enter their second week in Dubai.

Nunez will be bitterly disappointed when Uruguay failed to make it past the group stage despite winning the final match against Ghana.

The Liverpool striker started all three of his team’s matches in Qatar, but struggled to influence the Uruguay team, which now has to gradually abandon players such as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Now, however, his attention will return to club duties, as he will become the first Liverpool player participating in the World Cup to get together with his teammates again.

Nunez is believed to have arrived in Dubai on Monday, and Liverpool shared footage of him arriving for training alongside Roberto Firmino on Tuesday.

After initial fitness assessments, which we hope will be a formality, Nunes should be involved in a full training session this week and can take part in Friday’s friendly match against Milan.

His early return will also mean he will be available when Liverpool return to competition for the League Cup match against Man City next Thursday, December 22.

Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, the five Liverpool players who crashed out of the World Cup at the quarter-finals stage, will not join the team in Dubai this week because they have been given time. turned off.

Instead, they are expected to return to training on Merseyside next week, which should give them a chance to play against City.

Nunez’s early return is a welcome boost for Klopp, especially after the setback due to Luis Diaz’s injury, which is expected to put him out of action for another three months.

The Colombian was pictured with his family in hospital over the weekend, and there were reports in Colombia that he underwent surgery on Saturday to repair damage to the lateral lateral ligament.