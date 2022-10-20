Darwin Nunez Advocated “scoring more and more” As Liverpool’s “scoring machine”

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is trying to feed Darwin Nunez’s “goal machine” in order to increase the striker’s effectiveness.

Uruguay’s goal in a 1-0 win over West Ham was the third in three starts when he scored a goal.

Nunez could have added an impressive 57-minute game to his tally by also hitting the post, but his header after a shot from the left flank is something Tsimikas hopes to repeat regularly.

“It was a very good moment for me, especially because it was Darwin’s shot, because I wanted to help him,” said the Greek, who replaced the rested Andy Robertson, LiverpoolFC.com .

“Every day I work to do better crosses and perform better.

“I am very happy for him, because I know that he also wanted to score. Hopefully he will keep his energy and his goal for the next games.

“He’s always there. He can score with his left, right, head — he’s a goal machine.

“He needs the confidence [that] comes. I hope he will score more and more goals to help the team give us more wins, because he is a very important player for us.”

The victory over West Ham led to the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s team won 1-0 in a row and rose four points from the top four, and on the weekend there was a trip to the second Nottingham Forest.

Sunday’s win over Manchester City was an important moment in what has been a stutter in the season so far, but Liverpool had to back it up to not lose momentum.

“I think we are in good shape. We want to get back to normal. We want to win football matches. I think this is the most important thing right now,” Tsimikas added.

“Of course, the previous game against Man City was a very important step for us.

“We have to keep seeing every game differently because we have to win all the games if we want to achieve our goals.”

Liverpool were again indebted to goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who deflected Jarrod Bowen’s penalty at the end of the first half and did not allow Thomas Soucek to play the best player of the match at the final stage.

The Brazilian has conceded just seven goals from 13 penalties and has the lowest penalty conceding rate (54 percent) among all goalkeepers who have ever conceded at least 10 goals in the Premier League.

“I’m really excited about it because we work so hard every day to come here and perform — sometimes things don’t happen the way we want, but I think in the last few games it’s worked,” Alisson told Amazon Prime Video.

“I think it was a good save. In football, everyone studies everyone — strikers study the goalkeeper, goalkeepers study strikers or penalty shooters — but I won’t talk too much about what I’m doing.”