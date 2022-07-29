Darth Vader’s Secret Ally Confronts Emperor Palpatine to Resurrect Anakin

While Darth Vader’s new ally is trying to bring him back to the light as Anakin Skywalker, a new Star Wars preview teases that Sabe will soon face the Emperor himself. Although the Queen’s Shadow first tried to kill Darth Vader, she soon learned the truth about the Dark Lord’s past identity as a Jedi knight who loved her queen. Now Sabe will soon face Darth Vader’s dark master, who will undoubtedly not appreciate her mission to try to redeem his spoiled disciple.

Currently, in the Marvel series about Darth Vader, Sabe has teamed up with Darth Vader and his sith killer Ochi from Bestun. Aiding in their crusade to eradicate the Crimson Dawn agents infiltrating the Empire, Sabe’s true mission to redeem Darth Vader is incredibly risky. Going to the abandoned hospital where Padme gave birth to Luke and Leia Skywalker, Sabe heard the same partial recording of Padme’s last words that Vader made when the Dark Lord himself came to the hospital in search of answers: “There is still good in him.” Now Sabe is trying to use the memory of Vader’s late wife to try to bring him back to the light.

However, StarWars.com released new comic book offers for October, which confirm that Saba has yet to face the biggest challenge. In the first look at the upcoming Darth Vader #28 from Greg Pack and Luke Ross, it was teased that Sabe would face none other than Emperor Palpatine himself. In addition, it is assumed that Palpatine knows everything about Saba and her plans. Here is a recently released cover by Rahzzah, a variant of the cover by Rod Reis and information about the request:

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #28 GREG PACK (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)RAHZZAH Cover art Variant of the cover of the RACE Star Wars: A New Hope 45th anniversary Version of the cover of GREG LANDT SHADOW ON FIRE!For decades, Sabe, Padme’s maid, has been planning to kill Darth Vader, who she believes killed her queen. But Sabe has learned Vader’s greatest secret, and now she is fighting on his side, believing that one day she can prove that there is still something good in him. What will happen when the Maid finally comes face to face with the Emperor who knows all her secrets? The Shadow of the Queen enters the crucible! Will Vader let her burn?

Unfortunately, this preview indicates that Sabe will most likely die at the hands of the Emperor. For example, it is already known that Vader’s son Luke Skywalker manages to bring him back to the light in the role of Anakin Skywalker in Return of the Jedi. Thus, Sabe is almost guaranteed to fail, and Vader will remain in the dark. Given that the Queen’s Shadow does not give up, she will most likely be killed.

It should also be noted that the Emperor potentially destroying Sabe makes much more sense than Vader himself. Although he can “let her burn”, as follows from the information about the petition, it is difficult to imagine that Darth Vader will voluntarily finish off a woman who served his late wife and looks exactly like her (was her main bait during the prequels). While it is hoped that Sabe will survive the encounter with the Emperor in this upcoming Star Wars comic, the chances definitely seem slim. Darth Vader #28 will be released in October.