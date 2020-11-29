Darth Vader actor David Prowse has passed away!

The Star Wars series, whose first movie was released in 1977, may be older than many of our readers. The first three films, called the “Star Wars Trilogy”, were unforgettable productions in the history of cinema. David Prowse, who appeared in the trilogy as Darth Vader actor, sadly passed away.

David Prowse dies at 85

In the second movie of the trilogy, “Luke, I’m your father!” The death of Darth Vader, the first memorable with his line, shook his fans deeply. In fact, the actor’s face and voice were never seen in the movies. We heard the dubbing from US actor James Earl Jones. Still, this actor seems to be remembered by this word. Born in 1935, David Prowse considered his life outside of cinema professionally in sports.

Following his death, the Hollywood newspaper published the following text:

Born on July 1, 1935 in Bristol, England, Prowse was misdiagnosed with knee tuberculosis and had to wear a leg splint for four years as a teenager (in fact osteoarthritis should have been diagnosed). Nevertheless, before catching the British weightlifting championship, which lasted three years in a row between 1962-64, Mr. (At 50, he could still lift 700 pounds.)

Apart from being a Darth Vader actor, David Prowse also appeared in small productions. Although these productions did not make a big splash, Prowse continued to act in movies until 2015.



