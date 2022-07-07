Darth Jar Jar becomes the villain of the “Star Wars” prequel in the art of artificial intelligence

The widely popular Star Wars theory that the bumbling Gungan Jar Jar Binks was actually a Sith Lord all along has now been implemented with artificial intelligence, giving fans an idea of what the character would look like if he were revealed as a follower of the Dark Side. Debuting in 1999 in episode I of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) played a crucial, if awkward, role in the prequel trilogy. After initially helping to overthrow the Trade Federation along with Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), he later became a delegate to the Galactic Senate in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, granting extraordinary powers to Chancellor Palpatine and inadvertently paved the way for the dominance of the latter in the management of the galaxy. However, Jar Jar has gained notoriety among Star Wars fans and remains arguably the most hated character in the franchise, with many citing his annoying personality and unfunny comic relief as reasons for his poor reception.

But in recent years, the fan theory that Jar Jar was actually a secret Sith Lord has gained a lot of popularity on the Internet. The fact that he often performs unusual and impressive acrobatic tricks, usually involving the use of Force, discusses with Anakin his doubts about the methods of the Jedi Order and, in fact, allows Palpatine to become emperor, led many to believe that Gungan is actually working with the Chancellor in his malicious plan. Indeed, a number of reasons have been suggested why Jar Jar is actually a Sith Lord, and some have even suggested that Supreme Leader Snoke was actually a Gungan in disguise in The Force Awakens before the character’s true origins were revealed in The Rise of Skywalker.

Now the character’s supposed secret identity as a Sith Lord has finally been revealed by Artificial Intelligence, and the results are suggestive of nightmares. Using the online artificial intelligence creator Craiyon, Screen Rant tried to get a rough idea of what Jar Jar Binks would look like if he suddenly appeared in the canon as a follower of the Dark Side. Check out the disturbing results below:

While the images naturally look rather crude, given that they were generated solely with the help of Artificial Intelligence, this seems to only reinforce the disturbing and sinister idea that Jar Jar is a Sith Lord. Indeed, the frequent discoloration and misalignment of his eyes give the impression that he has been corrupted by the Dark Side, which is especially unnerving, given that Jar Jar was created to please children. The inclusion of a red lightsaber further enhances this menacing aura of the Gungan, especially considering the fact that the character is known for performing some impressive and potentially deadly tricks.

For fans who are still desperate to see Jar Jar in what they might consider his true form, this will certainly give a chilling insight into what he might look like if his Sith intentions were revealed in a movie or TV series. Some may even hope that this idea can be confirmed in another Disney+ Star Wars series, which, given that Jar Jar almost played a cameo role in Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers, really seems more plausible than it was before. But regardless of whether the company decides to bring the long-hated character back to the Star Wars franchise as a Sith or not, this is by far the most disturbing fan view of what Jar Jar could be.