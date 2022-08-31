Darren Waller back at practice: NFL World reacts

Earlier this week, Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller parted ways with his rep.

Waller, who turns 30 next month, is expected to earn $6.25 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons. He is looking for a new contract and has hired Drew Rosenhouse to bring it to life.

However, this is not the only good news for Waller today. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Waller will change into the Raiders this afternoon.

Naturally, the fans are ready for his return.

“Darren Waller’s delay, I mean ‘hamstring injury,’ seems to be over,” one writer joked.

Others are just waiting for Waller and the Raiders to agree to a new contract.

“Just need to make a deal,” another fan said.

Waller had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, making it to the Pro Bowl in 2020. He suffered several injuries in the 2021 season, but should be back at full strength for the 2022 campaign.