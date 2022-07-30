Darkseid’s Prehistoric Redesign is Its Most Terrifying Form Ever

The most terrifying villain of the DC universe, Darkseid, is about to receive the most brutal prehistoric redesign in DC comics history.

Darkseid is perhaps the most notorious villain for the long-running DC edition. In search of the anti-life equation, this manic force constantly craves power and destruction, seeking to expand its throne on Apokolips. It is generally considered the worst-case scenario for any DC story, as it leaves destruction and death in its wake. Now Darkseid is going to make his last appearance in a new series, which is considered quite silly and ridiculous, which needs to be read… but his new image is not like that at all.

“Jurassic League” is a new series by Juan Gedeon and Daniel Warren Johnson, which focuses on all your favorite heroes and villains in the form of dinosaurs. The story focuses on prehistoric heroes facing an onslaught of enemies attacking at the same time. From the Joker as Jokerzard to Bizarro as Brontozarro, the villains claim to be working with a mysterious being named the Dark Embryo. Brontozarro mentions in Jurassic League #3 that this creature is an otherworldly creature that moves from planet to planet, sucking energy out of it, and then moves on to the next one. Who the Dark Embryo is has been shrouded in mystery as it forces the Joker to create DC’s wildest team, but the new cover revealed who it is, probably, and they are bound to be the greatest enemy of the Jurassic League.

The cover of The Jurassic League #6 showed that Darkseid itself is the last battle of dinosaur heroes, and its design is absolutely terrible. He is massive in size, easily eclipses the main trinity of the team. In fact, it looks like he can swallow all three of them in one gulp. All the villains the heroes have encountered so far seem like child’s play compared to the fact that the fate of their Land is in the hands of this motley league of heroes. Take a look at the terrifying new Darkseid to prepare for the upcoming final battle:

What’s really scary is the multiverse implications of this new version of the character. DC recently announced that their current event, Dark Crisis, is actually a sequel to the famous Crisis on Infinite Earths, which is unexpected for fans. Although the Jurassic League is unlikely to appear, it will sound an alarm when the multiverse makes contact again. If this version of Darkseid had made it into the current main series, they would probably have been in for an uphill battle. This is literally a version of Darkseid with teeth, and he is much bigger than any version the Justice League has ever encountered, as evidenced by the fact that he can swallow several members whole. He’s even scarier than the upcoming zombie version that DCeased League will face in its final battle with zombie villains, because he can cause immediate destruction.

The latest issue of Jurassic League is expected to go on sale on October 11. This is the battle the series was built for, and based only on Darkseid’s new design, it’s going to be a fierce battle. This look at the character is by far the scariest and may well cause huge unrest that will forever affect this version of the League. DC comics are known to have made this villain one of the scariest based on his potential since he was first introduced in the 70s, but Darkseid’s new look is his most terrifying, and he is sure to rank among his most memorable comic book outings along with his analog gear. brings its own horrors to the DC universe.