Darkest Dungeon II To Enter Early Access in October on PC

Soon we will be able to experience how Darkest Dungeon 2 is turning out, the sequel to one of the most addictive and interesting games released in recent years! After all, developer Red Hook Studios has confirmed that its Early Access will start as early as October 26, 2021, exclusively through the Epic Games Store on PC!

The game was announced in February 2019 with the promise of being an even more brutal adventure than the original! It is worth noting that the exclusivity contract with Epic is only valid for this early access period and that once the game reaches its 1.0 version, it will also be made available at other computer stores.

The Darkest Dungeon 2 page is now online at the Epic Games Store, where we can read the following official synopsis: “The long-awaited sequel to Red Hook’s popular gothic horror RPG! Darkest Dungeon II will test your mettle and push you to the limits of madness. Arm yourself with a purpose and prepare your group for the journey to come. It will be arduous.”

Unfortunately, for now we only have confirmed support for the English language, so let’s hope the game will be localized in Portuguese until its release. Did you get to experience the first chapter of this franchise? How are your expectations for the sequel? Let us know in the comments below!