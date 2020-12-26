Darkest Dungeon, free game on Epic Games Store

Darkest Dungeon is the new pick for the Epic Games Store’s free games grid. Available until December 26 at 17:00 CET.

Epic Games Store continues to offer games at no additional cost to all of its users on PC. The one chosen for the strip from December 25 to 26 is Darkest Dungeon, the success of Red Hook Studios. Remember that it must be redeemed before the 26th at 17:00 CET, the date on which the next free game will arrive.

Those unfamiliar with the trajectory of the Darkest Dungeon will find a turn-based roguelike with certain RPG elements. You will have to guide your group of adventurers through the dungeons of the world, collecting treasures and making your way through the threats of these levels. Those who survive will progress in level, which will unlock new passive and active abilities to use in future raids.

In case you like it and want to expand your game, you will find its additional content on offer. For starters, The Musketeer, a new character class, is available to you at no additional cost. Upon payment you will see 2 expansions and another extra class, available at a discount in the Epic Games Store until January 5, 2021.

Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness for 1.99 euros (60% discount)

Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court for 3.99 euros (60% discount)

Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker for 1.59 euros (60% discount)

Darkest Dungeon: The Musketeer free

Download Darkest Dungeon for free through this link.

