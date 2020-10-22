Darkest Dungeon 2 gets new trailer and release forecast

Today the developer Red Hook Studios brought a long-awaited piece of information for fans of the Darkest Dungeon series by confirming that their sequel will be available on the early access of the Epic Games Store in 2021, and that it already appears on the platform’s wish list.

Taking advantage of the predicted release date, the producer also released a new game trailer with the name A Glimmer of Hope, or “A Glimpse of Hope”, in free translation. Check out:

As the game originally launched in 2016, in the new adventure we will have another promising mix of RPG with elements of roguelike and strategy, all in the gothic atmosphere expected by veterans of the series.

According to the official description of the game, it will “take you to the edge of madness!” What did you think of the new trailer? Are you excited to play Early Access next year? Comment below!



