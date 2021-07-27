Dark Souls: Remastered limits its promotion on Steam; last days at half price

Dark Souls: Remastered puts an end date on its promotion on Steam. From Bandai Namco they offered a 50% discount on the purchase of the remastering on all accounts that had the digital version in their library, that is, Dark Souls: Prepara to Die Edition. After several years of permanence, the company indicates that on September 30, 2021 they will close the campaign.

“For the last two years, we have offered a 50% discount on Dark Souls: Remastered for all owners of a copy of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition on Steam,” explains the editor. “This message is to inform you that we are going to close this discount program on September 30, 2021. If you want to take advantage of your discount before that last day, we invite you to do so.”

If you meet the requirements, the purchase price of the remastering goes from 39.99 euros to just 19.99 euros.

How is the remastering?

We must go back to 2018 to see the release of the long-awaited Dark Souls remaster. The From Software classic leapt through the generations to smooth out some technical rough edges found in the original. At a stable 60fps and native 4K resolution on premium PS4 and Xbox One models, Dark Souls: Remastered does “a decent job.” “Whoever played it at the time will not find many reasons to go through the box again, however, whoever could not enjoy Dark Souls at the time is facing a unique opportunity.”

In the analysis of this house it obtained a score of 8.5 out of 10. You can read the full text through this link. Remember that the title is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch; compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.