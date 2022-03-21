Dark Souls: Online Security Issue Is Published In Detail

Dark Souls: Those who follow the Dark Souls news may remember that, in January of this year, the PC version’s PvP servers had to be shut down after the discovery of a vulnerability that allowed hackers to invade other players’ computers.

While the servers remain down so far, one of the players responsible for discovering the issue posted a full report on GitHub outlining the details of the issue, which Bandai Namco has promised to be working on right now to resolve.

The developer’s official statement says, “We want to thank the entire Dark Souls community and players who have spoken to us about their concerns and offered solutions. Thanks to you, we’ve found the cause of the issue and are working on resolving it.”

According to the player, the same vulnerability can be seen in Dark Souls 1, Remastered, 2 and 3, and he thinks that it is probably also present in Sekiro, and that a way to activate it has not yet been discovered. Elden Ring seems, at least for now, totally safe.

A nice behind-the-scenes story is that a report was previously sent to developer FromSoftware detailing various issues, and the studio was able to resolve all of them in time for the release of Elden Ring, which explains why he was able to escape this security breach.

