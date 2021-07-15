Dark Souls: New Mod Turns The Game Into An Even Bigger Nightmare

Dark Souls is known for its extreme difficulty, but it seems that some people still want to raise the challenge even more. As is the case of the new mod created by Dropoff, which changes all the textures of the game, giving a psychedelic feeling that seems to have come straight out of a nightmare. Check out the video below:

The modification has two versions – one for the Prepare to Die edition, the other for the Remastered edition – and it affects just about everything: the walls, the sky, the mountains and even the enemies, turning them into almost elusive and more difficult undulating masses to get it right.

So, would you guys agree to play this version of Dark Souls that can probably cause a bout of labyrinthitis in anyone? Let us know in the comments section!