Dark Souls: Mod brings multiplayer PVP maps to the game

Dark Souls was originally released in 2011, and has since been considered by many to be the best chapter in the Souls franchise. However, it does not have many game modes, like most current titles. Because of this, a mod was created not only to expand the universe of the game, but also to create a crossover with another famous game: Halo.

Called Dark Souls: Remastest, the modification was created by InfernoPlus, a famous Modder that among his creations is a Battle Royale by Mario Bros. It has two game modes: Team Deatmatch and Capture the Lizard. The first, as its name suggests, is a battle between groups of up to 18 players. The second is a fun game where you have to capture the opponent’s lizard and take it to your base.

And if that weren’t enough, it is possible to play the new modes on expanded maps of Dark Souls itself, and even others in the Halo series, such as the famous: Blood Gulch. In addition, the mod also brings improvements to the game, such as skill overhauls to create a balance between players in battles.

You can download the complete mod via this link. Check out the video from InfernoPlus that explains and shows how the mod works: