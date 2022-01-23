Dark Souls Closes The Saga’s PvP Servers On PC Due To A Major Security Flaw

Dark Souls: Bandai Namco already knows the seriousness of the newly discovered security breach. While he fixes it, we won’t be able to play player versus player. A few days ago, some Reddit users encountered a dangerous security flaw while playing Dark Souls 3 on PC. A breach that allowed other users to remotely access and execute code on their computers. As a result of the complaints, Bandai Namco itself has decided to step in, confirming the problem and assuring that it has already taken measures to solve it: temporarily close the PvP servers of the title —and of other installments of the saga— while they work on correcting the problem. error.

It should be noted that the problem only affects the PC versions, so the console versions are completely safe. Furthermore, hackers can only take advantage of the security breach through online invasions, at which point they take the opportunity to execute a malicious program (malware) on their victim’s computer. Therefore, it is possible to play in cooperative mode without any risk. Although the problem has been discovered in the third installment, the company has decided to temporarily pause the service for the following titles.

PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services.

— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022

