Dark Souls 3 Mod gives the game a first-person view

FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games are full—fledged third-person adventure role-playing games in which players can sometimes use first-person mode when aiming a certain weapon. A third-person camera is definitely best suited for the Dark Souls gameplay style, but that didn’t stop one fan from creating a full-fledged first-person mod for Dark Souls 3.

Reddit user Dasaav recently shared a clip of his Dark Souls 3 first-person mod, which aims to make the entire game playable in the first person. This is not the first time someone has made a first-person mod for Dark Souls 3, although Dasaav explained how their approach will differ from previous attempts.

After another Reddit user noted that the first-person mod for Dark Souls 3 was created by the Witch Zully six years ago, Dasaav explained how their vision of the first-person mod for the game differs. According to Dasaav, their first-person mod for Dark Souls 3 will be a “complete transformation,” whereas previous mods used smart placement to make the existing third-person camera look as if it provided a first-person view. “In my fashion, I plan both to attach the camera to the player’s actual head so that it moves with the head, and to make sure that the player always looks towards the camera, and the movement is relative to this, i.e. not to turn and go forward,” Dasaav explained. Dasaav compared the movement in his first-person mod for Dark Souls 3 with Skyrim, and although the video presented shows the mod at the earliest stages of development, it really resembles the Bethesda epic with an open world.

I’m working on a full first—person conversion of Dark Souls III – I call it First-person Souls (FPS) from darksouls3.

Regardless of how the first-person view is implemented in Dark Souls 3, you need to understand that this point of view will significantly complicate the game. The third-person camera allows players to see more of the world around them, and the combat mechanics are completely built around it. Changing viewpoints can dramatically change the gameplay, potentially making the most difficult combat encounters in Dark Souls 3 exponentially more difficult than they would be if the game was played from a normal third-person perspective.

And since Dark Souls 3, like other FromSoftware games, is usually considered one of the most difficult games of our time, it seems that trying to complete the game in the first person can become an almost insurmountable problem for many players. After all, there are those who are struggling to get through the game and reach one of the endings of Dark Souls 3 by playing the game the way it was intended.

Dasaav made it clear that this is just a rough example of how the mod works, and that it will be improved in future updates. There are already a lot of great mods for Dark Souls 3, and it will be interesting to see what happens when work on it is completed.

Dark Souls 3 has already been released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.