Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes Gets Trailer And Release Date

Dark Pictures: The Summer Game Fest is in full swing this Thursday (10) preparing the way for E3 2021 that starts next Saturday (12). Among the news released during the event is a new trailer for Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

The recording in question brings a little of the aura of terror present in the game, giving an idea of ​​how the game will be, as well as bringing some action moments and even the excerpt that had been released as a kind of teaser last month March.

If you’re curious, check out the material that was exhibited during the event (and which has just over two minutes) in the window below:

Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will be available to the public from October 22 this year, and the footage above also gives an idea of ​​how the box with all editions of the game so far is.

So, eager to check out the series’ history will unfold in this new episode? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.